Hasina's Japan visit postponed



Prime minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Japan has been postponed over the global outbreak of novel coronavirus, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. "The prime minister was scheduled to travel to Japan and meet the Japanese emperor.







But the visit has been postponed as the novel coronavirus cases have spread there too," he told reporters on Tuesday, reports bdnews24.com. Hasina was scheduled to leave for Japan on Mar 30 on a two-day official visit. "We will visit Japan later and they [Japan] have agreed to the deferred plan," Momen said. "





A business delegation always accompanies the prime minister during her foreign visits to explore trade opportunities abroad," he said.Japan said it is "not possible for a large delegation to meet many people there in these circumstances".Bangladesh scaled down the birth centenary celebrations for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, set for Mar 17.





