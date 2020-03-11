Manabzamin editor, 31 others sued under Digital Security Act



A case has been filed against 32 people, including Manabzamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, with Sher-E-Bangla Nagar Police Station under Digital Security Act-2018 for publishing false and fabricated story and sharing it on social media.





The other accused include Al Amin, staff reporter of the daily, who filed the story, and some other 30 people who allegedly shared the report on social media. Awami League lawmaker Saifuzzaman Shikhor from Magura-1, filed the case with the police station on Monday night.





Sub Inspector Shujanur Islam of the police station has been made Investigation Officer of the case, said Officer-in-Charge of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station Mohammad Abul Kalam.





According to the First Information Report (FIR), the plaintiff Shikhor alleged that the Bangla Daily Manabzamin published a false and fabricated story on March 2 under the headline "Papiyar Mukhey Amla, MP, Baboshahi soho tirish joner nam". The report was published illegally and defamed him by sharing it on social media by others.









---UNB

