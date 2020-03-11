British HC celebrates C'wealth Day with youths

The British High Commission in Dhaka celebrated the Commonwealth Day in the city on Monday. -British HC



The British high commission in Dhaka has celebrated the Commonwealth Day with youths, discussing Commonwealth's role in climate action, ensuring inclusive education and social and cultural pluralism.





At least 150 young Bangladeshis from multiple movements gathered at the British high commission in the capital at the invitation of British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson to celebrate the commonwealth day on Monday, a press release said on Tuesday.





The high commissioner emphasized young people's engagement and efforts to address issues that impact the common future of Bangladesh and other Commonwealth states.







Young people from the Bangladeshi Commonwealth Network, Chevening scholars, British Council Active Citizens and members of FameLab, Jaago Foundation, Youth Opportunity, BYLC and other organizations joined the discussion to celebrate the day with this year's theme of "delivering a common future."





The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 54 independent and equal sovereign states, home to nearly one billion of the world's young people, reports BSS.







The UK is working with all member states to ensure promoting democratic values and development, increasing trade, amplifying the voices of vulnerable states, and tackling global challenges such as climate change.







The Commonwealth is not just a network of governments, also an important network in today's globalised world as one of its key strengths is the people-to-people links which span every continent, said the Britsh high commission releaseThere is a network of over 80 intergovernmental, civil society, cultural and professional organizations connecting the Commonwealth's 2.4 billion citizens, it added.





