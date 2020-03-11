Health Minister holds urgent meeting with ambassadors



Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Tuesday held an urgent meeting with the ambassadors of 30 countries at his house over the overall condition of coronavirus outbreak across the globe. Ambassadors of countries including the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran, India and India were present in the meeting and described the current condition of coronavirus outbreak in their countries, reports UNB.





Directorate General of Health Services Prof Abul Kalam Azad was also present there. Minister also described the overall condition of coronavirus in the country and the country's joint effort with other countries in commercial sector.During the meeting, the American ambassador assured the minister to provide financial aid within two days for taking necessary measures to prevent further spread of the virus.

