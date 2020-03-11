ACC plans to run separate probe against Westin if linked to Papia



The Anti-Corruption Commission will run a separate investigation against the Westin Dhaka if it is found to be linked with Shamima Noor Papia, the expelled leader of Jubo Mohila League, the youth wing of the ruling party. The Rapid Action Battalion arrested four people, including Papia, from the Dhaka airport on Feb 22 and raided the Westin, a five-star hotel.







They recovered a huge amount of cash, drugs, arms and foreign currency and rescued four women in the raid. Papia ran a sex racket out of a Westin suite that charged $2,000 per day, RAB said. Also, she was accused of making a large fortune through "drugs and arms, extortion and false promises of jobs".





In a response to the ACC's written query, the Westin submitted a bill of Tk 32.3 million paid by Papia and documents of her stay in the hotel with 10 guests, said an ACC official.The ACC wrote to 59 banks and financial institutions and BFIU to track down the money trail, the agency's Secretary Muhammed Dilwar Bakht told reporters on Monday.





"The Westin has provided some information. We can't give details at present as the investigation is ongoing.""There'll be an independent investigation if the hotel owner Noor Ali is found to have links with her [Papia] illegal wealth accumulation," he said.





The Detective Branch of police also sought information from the hotel authority to identify those who used to visit Papia's "sex den".The Department of Narcotics Control wrote to the Westin last week for information of Papia buying a large quantity of liquor.





The Westin Dhaka is owned by Unique Hotel and Resorts Ltd. Noor Ali is the managing director of the company. A video of him conversing with Papia and a group of girls, who appeared to be the victims of the sex racket, went viral on social media. The Westin authority claimed to be ignorant of the existence of Papia's den in the hotel.









---Agency

