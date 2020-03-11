'Be alert, not panicked over coronavirus'



Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday urged everyone to remain alert instead of spreading panic over the disease. He also reiterated that the government has taken all-out preparations to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.







He said, "All hospitals in the capital have taken preparations to combat the outbreak of coronavirus while hospitals at the district and upazila levels are also ready to this end. So, there is nothing to be panicked over the virus." Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, came up with the assertion while speaking at a press conference at AL president's political Dhanmondi office in the city.





He declared the AL's programs for March 17, on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, avoiding massive public gatherings due to the prevailing situation across the world caused by the coronavirus outbreak.





"There is nothing to do politics over rescheduling the 'Mujib Year' programs as the inaugural function of Bangabandhu's birth centenary has been rearranged considering the humanity and public health to avoid the public gatherings," he said.





Announcing the party's revised programs on March 17, the AL general secretary said the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be inaugurated on the day by placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu and hoisting the national and party flags.





Special prayers will be offered at all places of worship across the country while food will be distributed among the poor and the destitute, he said, adding that firework shows will be opened across the country at 8pm on the day.





Besides, AL will plant trees and give houses to the homeless people throughout the 'Mujib Year', Quader added.About Khaleda Zia's release, he said BNP's convicted Chairperson Khaleda Zia could not be released in persuasion of the statements of her family or party.





Noting that the court has rejected her (Khaleda's) bail petition for several times, the minister said that the physicians of Khaleda Zia did not suggest for her treatment abroad.





