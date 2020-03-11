Appeals to President, PM to pardon Khaleda



Advocate Eunus Ali Akond, a lawyer of the Supreme Court has sent letters to President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina requesting them to pardon the jail sentences of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia on humanitarian grounds ahead of the birth centenary celebration of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







Sending the letter by post on Tuesday, Eunus Ali Akond said, the President could pardon the jail sentence of any convict as per the preamble of the constitution and its articles 11, 48 (3) and 49. He added that the former Prime Minister was seriously ill.





Khaleda Zia was sentenced to 17 years' jail in two corruption cases namely Zia Orphanage Trust graft case and Zia Charitable Trust graft case.The BNP chairperson is now undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital in the capital with multiple complications.





After rejection of the bail petition by the Supreme Court recently, Khaleda Zia's family members submitted an application to the home ministry for her release on medical grounds. The ministry has sent the application to the law ministry for opinions to this end.BNP alleges that its chairperson can't obtain bail due to government's intervention but the government denies it outright.





