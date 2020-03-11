Papia episode at Westin Dhaka makes people look askance



After the uncovering of the biggest sex racket associated with various crimes led by expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Noor Papia from the Westin Dhaka, the five star rated hotel in the city is still beyond implication in any of three cases filed against Papia and her aides which surprises many.





The Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) men arrested Papia, her husband Sumon, their aides Sabbir Khandaker and Sheikh Taiyaba Nur from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on February 22 while they were trying to flee from the country sensing that law enforcement agencies were watching her.







In interrogation, the ringleader and other arrestees confessed that they have made enormous money and wealth in an organized manner by running sex racket by recruiting beautiful girls regularly and entertaining men at the hotel's bar and privately rented rooms, plus illegal arms and drugs trade, smuggling, extortion, lobbying, fake currency circulation and land grabbing.







According to sources in law enforcement agencies, Papia admitted to the fact that she ran all of her illicit activities from the hotel. It is also reported that the hotel's presidential suit and two other luxury rooms she kept reserved for months were entertaining high profile guests.







She also paid a huge amount of bills at the hotel's bar before attempting to leave the country.A high official at the Detective Branch said "We could not establish the allegation about any illicit activity of Papia at the hotel. We will keep you informed if anything such we found."





Zanea Alam Munshi, Officer in Charge, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, says two cases were filed against Papia, hotel Westin is not a party to those. "No link of this hotel is there to these cases," he said.Renowned legal and trade experts say the hotel must be a party to be charged in the cases for allowing such crimes committed for months by Papia and her gangsters.





Eminent lawyer Shahdeen Malik said the Papia incident at The Westin is not linked to criminal offense until there is any clear evidences in hands of law enforcement agencies about committing an act of crime.He said, as regulator, the deputy commissioner of Dhaka can deploy officials to inspect and find if any breach of licensing terms and condition was there.





"It is at the sole discretion of the DC to find violation, if any, to licensing terms and conditions and issue warning notification to the hotel management at first for a certain period. If that is not complied properly within the period, the DC again can take steps to scrap the license leading to shut down of the hotel's operation," Malik said.





He also maintained, "I am not sure if there is any crime record involving the hotel management and Papia. If so, police can take steps under criminal procedures." He said prostitution is not a criminal offense.Malik noted that deputy commissioners are empowered to issue prostitution license at a certain place under their respective jurisdictions.





However, president of Bangladesh Women Lawyers Association, Advocate Salma Ali said the hotel is also a party in Papia's sex and drug racket, and the hotel must be charged for keeping mum about such activities.







She said Papia's illegal activities are subject to initiate legal measures under the penal code and existing laws regarding human trafficking, Metropolitan Police Act, Nari o Sishu Nirjaton Domon Ain 2000, the Pornography Control Act 2012 and Money Laundering Prevention Act 2012. "If the hotel management didn't inform the law enforcement agencies after knowing the fact that Papia had been running such illegal activities, then the hotel must be a party to the cases," she told The Asian Age.







She maintained, "A hotel management has some responsibility to find what is going on in a client's room, who are his or her company. The hotel management must keep eyes on clients.""When a five star rated hotel runs sex and drug racket; other than providing services to clients as per its charter of services is used to create social instability. In a conservative society like us, we have social values."





Manzur Ahmed, former Trade Policy Advisor to the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries, said that the hotel management must know everything in detail of the customer; and, is obliged to inform law enforcement agencies if anything unlawful or against the social value is found in the clients' activity.







"No prostitution is allowed in Bangladesh. In hotel business abroad, it is auxiliary service and it usually offered from outside by approved agencies, subject to compliance with regard to health. I am sure, in the charter of services of the hotel, there is no room for prostitution or sex racket," he said.





Tahmina Rahman, secretary general, Ain o Salish Kendro, said the gravity of Papia's activity has shown us the missing areas in regulatory system."We have red light area declared by the government, but there is no approval officially for running sex racket or prostitution," she said.





She said the licensing authority must act properly and repair the regulatory flaws.She said when everything about Papia's scandals is disclosed widely; the hotel management cannot avoid responsibility as her (Papia's) statement to law enforcement agencies become evidential that she ran the racket from the hotel by recruiting girls from districts.





"It is a grey area, laws and legal measures are not clear, so time has come to think about it," she added.In Bangladesh, hotels are licensed under the district administration headed by deputy commissioners. So, in the city, deputy commissioner is the licensing authority for hotels and restaurants under the Hotel and Restaurant Act 2014 and (amended 2016).





Under the act, the deputy commissioner will monitor hotels in the city and conduct inspection to see whether they are complaint or not under the licensing terms and conditions.





Many of the criterions for a five-star hotel included at least 100 hotel rooms, swimming pool, gym, 100 to 200 car parking, currency exchange, WiFi and wired internet connection, rent-a-car services, on-call doctor and first aid, 24-hour security, spa, multiple banquet and conference halls, and bars and restaurants to serve clients.Dhaka's Deputy Commissioner Abu Saleh Mohammed Ferdous Khan rejected this reporter's phone calls several times. Later, texts requesting his comment also brought no response.





Trying to contact The Westin Dhaka's General Manager Daniel Jamal Muhor for comment over phone, a hotel's reception respondent introduced herself as Farhana asked me to call at the same number the next day.







As requested, this reporter called to the hotel's number (02-989188) repeatedly on Monday, but no one picked up the call.Latest DevelopmentMeanwhile, Rab-1 Commander Shafi Ullah Bulbul told The Asian Age that the elite force has obtained the official approval yesterday to investigate the cases.





He also hinted that all the information involving the hotel's connection to Papia's illicit activities will be screened to find merits for due legal steps. "We will carry out a broader investigation. Surely, every merits of the information we have will be examined for next course of actions. If needed, the hotel authorities will also be quizzed," he said.





Different law enforcement agencies are investigating the Papia-related cases including Criminal Investigation Department and Detective Branch of police.On February 24, Papia and her husband Sumon were placed on 15-day remand each in connection with the cases.





In a press conference yesterday, Deputy Inspector General (Organized Crime Unit) of Criminal Investigation Department of police Imtiaz Ahmed said investigation is advancing with some information and evidences.Talking to The Asian Age, he said "All concerned issues will be taken into consideration for legal action."When asked about whether the hotel The Westin Dhaka will be any party? - he answered, "We are investigating into the allegations and surely we are looking into this."





"Surely, the hotel authorities will be called officially. And, if we find their involvement they will be charged. We will send letters to them for questioning," he added.Dhaka Metropolitan Police's deputy commissioner (Media and Public Relations) Md Masudur Rahman said "We didn't declare anything conclusive about Papia's cases.





It is not possible to complete in a day. It will take time. What she did or not, different agencies are working on this. Still, the time has not come and we must wait a little more to get a comprehensive case."





