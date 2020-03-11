'8 put on isolation'

A mobile court conducted a drive in city's Shahbagh area to monitor the price of mask and hand sanitizer as some shopkeepers are charging extra money taking the advantage of Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



Eight persons were put on isolation as of Tuesday as they developed symptoms but number of quarantined individuals was four.







However, samples collected from six people were tested negative. The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research- IEDCR said at a press briefing. An elderly couple, who returned from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday morning, was quarantined as they were having symptoms of virus.







Sources at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka said, the two senior persons were suffering from shortness of breath in the gulf state and underwent treatment there.







They decided to return Bangladesh as their condition was not improving there. Professor Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of the IEDCR said, ''A total of six individuals have been diagnosed in the past 24 hours and none found coronavirus positive.''





Urging all to call the IEDCR if anyone develops symptoms, she said, ''Those who have recently returned home from different countries should stay home for 14 days and remain distant form other members of their families or outsiders as much as possible.''





Don't get panicked as the coronavirus situation in Bangladesh is not serious, she added.Stressing the need for washing hands for 20 seconds with any soap available in the market she said, there was no need for panic-buy hand sanitizers.







The Bangladeshi were diagnosed COVID-19 positive on Sunday and they are undergoing at a hospital in the capital. IEDCR, the disease monitoring institution of the country said on Tuesday that, condition of all the three patients remained stable. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has supplied five new thermal scanners to different airports and ports.

Of them, Hazrat Shahjalal Interna-tional Airport got two while Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram and Osmani International Airport in Sylhet got one each and the rest one went to Benapole land port. As of Tuesday, a total of 114, 809 people got infected across the globe and the number of death toll rose to 4031. China is on the top of the list with 80,761 patients and 3,136



deaths while followed by Italy with 9,172 cases and 463 casualties. China's neighbor South Korea is on the third position with 7,513 cases and 54 deaths followed by Iran with 7,161 and 237.







