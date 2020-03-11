



Alexander Fleming was a great Scottish biologist and pharmacologist who made way for antibiotic medicines with his discovery of penicillin from the mould "Penicillium notatum". Fleming's discoveries brought new hope to mankind in battling certain diseases and treating bacterial infections.







He won Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1945 for his outstanding and breakthrough discovery. Such is the impact of the great man that his name had even featured in the list of 100 Most Important People of the 20th Century as recently as in 1999.







Present day penicillin upgrades carried put by the medicine world stand on one man's quest and that is none other than Fleming. On 11 March 1955, Fleming died at his home in London of a heart attack. His ashes are buried in St Paul's Cathedral.

