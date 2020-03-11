What happens to your body if you eat carrots every day?





Carrots (Daucus carota - L.) are root vegetables which are believed to promote human health. They're tender, sweet and crunchy. Carrots provide you with natural antioxidants, beta-carotene (?-carotene), healthy carbs, vitamins, especially vitamin A; and are rich in bioactive compounds, such as dietary fibers and polyacetylenes. Different compounds in carrots are thought to reduce the risk of cancer and cardiovascular disease, and show benefit on the treatment of eye disease.





Moreover, their polyacetylenes compound has been shown to be useful in the development of new leukemia treatments. Fun fact - carrots come in purple, orange, red, yellow, and white! They all get their signature taste from glutamic acid and the buffering capacity of amino acids. In this article, we discuss the dietary and medicinal effects of carrots consumption.





1. Boosted Immunity





Since vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin, you should get it consistently from your diet. Carrots provide about 13% of the DV for vitamin C, a highly effective antioxidant which protects essential molecules in your body (e.g. proteins, carbs, DNA) from damage. This helps improve immune and inflammatory functions and reduce risk factors associated with various diseases.





Before flu season starts, get your natural flu vaccine, namely carrot. It's renowned for its use in flu treatment and for reducing the severity of a cold. It's true that you can get comparable effects from other foods, but carrots come with fewer calories and more overall health benefits.





2.Diabetes Control





Diabetic people should definitely eat carrots. Indeed, there is strong evidence that dietary antioxidants, anti-inflammatories and phytochemicals in carrots may provide numerous benefits to people with diabetes, notably blood sugar regulation. Carrots are part of the low-glycemic foods list with a glycemic index of only 39 in one raw carrot. Low-glycemic foods are highly beneficial for overall human health and particularly people with diabetes…





3.Beneficial Nutrients





Carrots are highly nutritious and one of the most consumed fresh veggies in America according to the Vegetable and Melon Outlook. It's true that they're low on fat (0.2%) and protein (0.9%), but, throughout history, many different cultures and civilizations have recognized the dietary benefits of carrots. 1 cup of grated carrots has 45 calories and almost 352 milligrams of potassium.







This cup provides you with significant amounts of ?-carotene, which is an antioxidant carotenoid converted by the body into vitamin A.Moreover, carrots are laden with phytonutrients which protect you from the effects of oxidative stress and thus prevent tissue damage.





4.Leukemia





Carrots have acquired a reputation in different traditions as a treatment for leukemia. Indeed, a 2012 study on the effects of carrots' bioactive compounds has shown that the consumption of carrots is associated with lower leukemia risk factors and confirmed both the use and potential use of carrots in treating leukemia and the development of new leukemic therapies respectively.





Now, it's true that you can't prevent nor treat leukemia by only eating carrots, but the amount of fiber in carrots is significant, which helps boost your energy levels and regulate your blood sugar levels





5. Better Vision





Do carrots really help you see in the dark? Probably, yes.Carrots are a "good vision food" with well-established eye health benefits. Vitamin A contained in carrots play a key role in eye health and provides you with a variety of antioxidant vitamins and minerals implicated in the prevention of numerous eye complications, notably age-related eye diseases and retinal dysfunctions. On the other hand, vitamin A deficiency is one of the main preventable causes of blindness and can lead to other complications, such as macular degeneration and cataracts.Carrots also provide some amount of vitamin C which, according to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, can regenerate a certain number of antioxidants in the eye.





6. Cancer





Cancer begins when a normal cell is damaged and not able to repair itself. Several sources of evidence suggest that the beta-carotene compound provided by carrots consumption can potentially reduce the risk of cancer. A 1996 study on the link between beta-carotene and cancer and cardiovascular disease found that beta-carotene is a cancer-protective agent. Therefore, a diet rich in different carrot colors is highly beneficial in terms of cancer prevention .

7. Healthier Diet Food





The nutritional composition of carrots is highly beneficial to human health. Indeed, carrots are a rich source of beta-carotene, fiber and many essential and functional micronutrients. On top of this, abundant amounts of fiber boost your digestive health and make you more regular.If you can't control your sweet tooth, a fresh carrot may help you cut out on sugar.





8. Improved Heart Health





According to the American Heart Association, a fiber-rich diet can help you lower your blood pressure levels and risk of heart disease, stroke and osteoporosis. There is a significant amount of fiber in carrots. In addition to fibers, antioxidants contained in carrots are paramount in the protection from coronary heart disease and cancer.



The Bottom Line





Carrots, among other root veggies, are highly beneficial to overall human health. The consumption of carrot and its products is a good source of natural antioxidants having anticancer activity. Other proven health effects include digestive health and weight loss promotion, and eye health immune system improvement.





Note that overconsumption of carrots turns up to be toxic and lead to excessive blood carotene levels, namely carot enemia. So, why not eat one cup of carrots a day? Rabbits jump that high for a reason!





Robin Miller is an author and nutritionist

The article appeared in MNM

Leave Your Comments