Double Taxation





Muslim countries are supposed to give Zakah. Only the non-muslims of muslim countries are supposed to give Income Tax. In muslim countries, we have to pay zakah for religious faith and we have to give Income Tax to comply with European and American norms of state running in present system. Is it not a double Income Tax? Yes it is and double Income Taxation is certainly an injustice.







Either we can give 2.5% zakah on our income to government in stead of Income Tax or zakah should be calculated after deducting income for which Income Tax is already given. Why should a person give both Income Tax and zakah based on same income? It is no problem with non-muslim countries where no such religious Income Taxation system works.





In order to get rid of double Income Tax in muslim countries, people evade both Income Tax and zakah as much as possible. Frankly speaking, if 2.5% zakah is given and it is credited to government funds compulsorily, non-muslims in muslim countries might indulge in riches with the money even without their Income Tax.







Relevantly speaking, zakah was predated to Judaism and Christianity but unfortunately the believers of these two religions have kicked out this concept of zakah from their scriptures and replaced Income Tax. Prophet Moses told his cousin to give zakah first which he rejected on the ground "how poor people has share on rich peoples earnings".







All Jews knew the fate of Karun and then zakah got logical momentum by establishing principle that Why Income Taxationsystem isfaulty? Zakah is calculated based on gold or gold equivalent, income, retained earnings and income generating assets while Income Tax is calculated based on expenditure already incurred. That's absurd.







How can what one has already spent can be the base for dues payableto any state? Even common sense cannot permit it. The very name income tax is paradoxical since at year end the income has by this time mostly become incurred expenditure.





Actually both zakah and income Income Tax are ways to asset redistributionspecially for expenditure management of the country in a round about way. In other ward, as you enjoy facilities of the state as a citizen, you have to pay for that. Nothing is free. But zakah is more committed to redistribute asset in the society.





There is a word called Income Tax rebate but there is nothing called zakah rebate because once you are wealthy having accumulated assets equivalent to 7.5 ounce gold or 52.5 ounce silver, you must pay zakah.Income Taxpayers money is used to bail out loan defaulters in many developed country. It's an ethical crime to use tax payers money to absorb loan default in stead of punishing the loan defaulters like during US Subprime Mortgage Crisis in 2008 (Source- The New York Times).







Nothing of this sort of bail out is accepted in zakah system. If muslim countries can accommodate zakah in mainstream economy it will help to build sustainable economic growth of the world where rich will not be richer at the cost of the poor people of the country.Since religious sentiment is attached with zakah system, no one will evade zakah as replacement ofIncome Tax.





However, non-muslims in muslim countries might continue to give Income Tax as zakah is not applicable for them.In such case, source zakah might be deducted like source Income Tax from savings accounts and other applicable areas that might be adjusted later.





Since zakah is calculated on retained earnings or excess income generating wealth and gold (Source: Bangladesh National Zakah Foundation), people get discourage to accumulate assets in zakah system. But taxation system encourages asset accumulation.







Since under zakah system people try to accumulate as less income and gold as possible more money is bound to circulate in economy and this continuous money or currency circulation definitely contributes to economic growth. Capitalism itself preaches: "The more the consumption, the more will be currency circulation that results in economic growth (Source: The Hindustan Times)".







If this is ever true, then zakah instead of tax can contribute more to sustainable economic progress through continuous consumption than savings of currency and hoarding of gold. Besides, paper currency concept is safer with zakah because unlike tax, zakah causes continuous movement of currency by discouraging currency and gold accumulation which might result in printing as less currency as possible to comply with limited resources in the economy.





Todays global economic thirst is for small scale entrepreneurship instead of large one for which S.M.E. has been flourishing everywhere. Zakah through asset redistribution can expedite such small scale entrepreneurship far more better than tax.





Zakah has never been against asset accumulation under individual ownership. Zakah system just attempts to limit maximum asset accumulation per person. Where in taxation system, there is no virtual limit of asset accumulation per person zakah technically try to distribute eighty to ninety percent asset among eighty to ninety percent people which is absolutely rational attempt.







It was sarcastically said: The Subprime Mortgage Crisis in 2008 in USA and in EU was actually the failure of global banking system. But the "Bailout" for the global banking sector from this Subprime Mortgage Crisis was nothing but failure of global taxation system as tax payers money had been used to recover bank loan defaults (Source: The Hindustan Times).





As per conventional economists, if we consider every expenditure as a new investment , then the theory goes "The more the expenditure the more the income".





Zakah encourages expenditure for public by rich business groups which help to increase disposable income of poor people who, in turn, purchase products or goods more from rich business group to return their zakah contribution. In this cycle,zakah is an investment in the form of expenditure which increase poor peoples purchasing capacity to buy from the rich and this cycle ends up with money returning to the rich.







That is why Islam believes that asset increases by giving zakah. What about tax? In stead of increasing common peoples income, it snatches away their money to serve the rich unexpectedly in many cases.







While tax helps merely in running a nations treasury, zakah do more than that by distributing the extra money to the poor after fulfilling treasury demand to run the state.However, partial inflation might be caused by zakah for asset distribution among mass people but this inflation is balanced when poor people start purchasing from the companies of the same rich people.





The writer is Assistant Vice President, Financial Administration Division, Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd

