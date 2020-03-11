One held with '9 gold bars' in Satkhira





Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in a drive arrested a man along with nine gold bars, weighing 1.14 kg, worth Tk 56.7 lakh from Kakdanga bordering area in Kolaroa upazila on Tuesday.





The arrestee was identified as Milon Mia, 28, son of Wahab Ali of Bhadiali village in the upazila.

Tipped off, a team of BGB-33 conducted a drive in the area and arrested Milon, said Commanding officer of BGB-33, Lt Col Golam Mahiuddin Khandakar.





They also recovered nine gold bars after searching his body. Later, he was handed over to Kolaroa Police Station.

