A massive fire broke out at Rupnagar Slum in the city’s Mirpur area on Wednesday morning.





Russel Shikder, duty officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence central control room, said the fire originated at a shanty of the slum around 9:45am and it engulfed the adjoining ones.





On information, 20 firefighting units rushed in and they were trying to douse the fire.





It is still not clear what caused the fire.

