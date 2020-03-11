Robbers loot actor Litu Anam’s Thakurgaon house





Robbers have looted valuables, including 60 tolas of gold ornaments and Tk 2 lakh in cash, from the house of actor Litu Anam at Asrampara in the district town.





Parvez Anam, former councillor of Thakurgaon municipality and elder brother of Litu Anam, said bandits looted the house after making its inmates unconscious.





Family members started feeling drowsy after having breakfast on Monday morning and everyone fell asleep one after another, he said.





When they woke up on Tuesday, they found the doors of the house wide open and the almirah broken, Parvez said.





On information, police visited the spot and collected evidence.

Leave Your Comments