Don’t do politics over coronavirus, Quader urges BNP









Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday urged BNP to refrain from doing politics over any sensitive and human issue like coronavirus.

He made the call while addressing a joint meeting of the ruling party at its Bangabandhu Avenue central office.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said the government has taken all-out measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

He said their party has decided to suspend all kinds of meeting, public rally and seminar until April following the detection of coronavirus in Bangladesh.

The AL leader, however, said the organisational activities of the party will be operated indoors.

He also asked two of its front organisations -- Awami Mohila League and Jubo Mohila League -- to complete their councils by June.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on Sunday confirmed that three coronavirus infected patients were detected in Bangladesh.

Leave Your Comments