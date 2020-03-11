Paddy procurement through digital app now to cover 64 upazilas









The government is going to expand the procurement of paddy through a digital app to 64 upazilas across country during the upcoming Boro season, said Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Wednesday.





The government took the decision following the success of paddy procurement through the digital app in 16 upazilas in the last Aman season, he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.





Through the app, the government procured 6.27 lakh tonnes of Aman paddy directly from farmers, he said.





The purpose to introduce the app is to provide fair prices to paddy growers, the minister said, adding that their main aim is to procure paddy maintaining transparency.





In the Boro season, the government has decided to procure paddy from 64 upazilas, including the existing 16 ones, said Sadhan Chandra.





Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, who was present at the meeting, said farmers do not get fair prices for their paddy in most occasions. “So, we’ve decided to procure paddy directly from farmers through the app.”





The farmers will be selected through lottery, he said, adding that those chosen during the Aman season will not be considered this time.

