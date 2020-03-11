Ancient tombs discovered in southwest China









Archaeologists discovered four tombs dating back more than 2,000 years in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, according to the Sichuan Provincial Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute.





The tombs, dating back to the Warring States Period (475-221 BC), were unearthed in Qu County in the province.





The largest tomb was 7.9 meters long, 1.8 meters wide and 1.6 meters deep, where more than 70 pieces of bronzeware, jade, potteries and other burial objects were unearthed. The burial objects showed it was a noble tomb with great historical value, said Chen Weidong, head of the archaeological excavation team.





The discovery provided new materials for the study of Ba culture, an ancient culture in the present Sichuan Province and Chongqing Municipality in southwest China, according to Chen.





