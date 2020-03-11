DGHS gets Tk50 cr to fight coronavirus

The government on Wednesday allocated Tk 50 crore for the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) for treatment and preventing the spread of coronavirus in Bangladesh.

A notification was issued by the Finance Ministry in this regard.

Tk 45,51,75,000 was provided for treatment and instruments, Tk 1,98,25,000 for publications and Tk 2,50,00,000 for chemical re-agent.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on Sunday confirmed that three coronavirus infected patients were detected in Bangladesh.

On Wednesday, IEDCR said two of the patients have been recovering.

Meanwhile, a number of people have been sent to self-quarantine in various districts.

Death toll from coronavirus or COVID-19 has reached 4,299 globally. It has infected 119,225 people around the world, according to worldometer. Of them, 48,357 are currently infected while 66,569 patients recovered.

Coronavirus is affecting 119 countries and territories around the world and one international conveyance – the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan.