Auto-rickshaw driver held for ‘raping’ madrasa girl in Kurigram

Police here on Tuesday night arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly raping a female madrasa student in Pateswari Bazar area of Bhurungamari upazila.

The detainee was identified as Aminur Rahman, 30, son of Abu Samar of Tilai Harirhat village of the upazila.

Jahidul Islam, Officer-in-charge of Bhurungamari Police Station, said Aminur and his accomplices abducted the sixth grader on March 7 from Haridham Chowrasta when she was returning home from madrasa.

They kept her confined for two days. Aminur raped the girl during this period and later dumped her in Bhurungamari bus terminal when she fell unconscious.



The victim’s father filed a case with Bhurungamari Police Station on Tuesday.

Leave Your Comments