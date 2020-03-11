Entry to National Mausoleum to be suspended on Mar 22-25

Entry of the people to Savar National mausoleum will remain suspended during March 22-25 for cleaning the mausoleum on the occasion of Independence and National Day 2020.

Entry of the people from all walks of life will remain suspended until President, Prime Minister and the invited guests leave the mausoleum on March 26 morning, said a PID handout.

The people were urged not to damage flower garden or lawn while placing wreaths at the National Mausoleum marking the Independence and National Day.

They have been requested to set up of gate, and install banners, festoons, and posters on the road from Gabtoli to National Mausoleum in a limited scale. “The posters, banners and festoons can be installed keeping safe distance”.

