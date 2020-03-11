Media should not publish unverified news: Hasan Mahmud

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said that no media including electronic or online and newspapers should publish unverified news at any cost.

The minister came up with the remarks while talking to the journalists at Awami League President’s political office in Dhanmondi area.

He was talking about a the case that was filed against 32 people, including Manabzamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, with Sher-E-Bangla Nagar Police Station under Digital Security Act-2018 for publishing false and fabricated story and sharing it on social media.

Mahmud said different news media published imaginary list of people who were connected with the suspended Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papia which should not be done.

“Whether it is online web portal or newspaper, none can avoid the responsibility of such act,” he said.

“I have seen a respected MP had filed the case. After feeling aggrieved anyone can take legal action as per the law; it is their constitutional right,” the minister added.

They have to take the responsibility if anyone acts in unwise manner, he stated.

The other accused of the case include Al Amin, staff reporter of the daily, who filed the story, and some other 30 people who allegedly shared the report on social media.

Awami League lawmaker Saifuzzaman Shikhor from Magura-1, filed the case with the police station on Monday night.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the plaintiff Shikhor alleged that the Bangla Daily Manabzamin published a false and fabricated story on March 2 under the headline “Papiyar Mukhey Amla, MP, Baboshahi soho tirish joner nam” (30 names including bureaucrats, MPs, and businessmen on Papiya’s lips) which he contends was published illegally and defamed him, compounded by sharing on social media.