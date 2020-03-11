T20 Series: Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets

Hosts Bangladesh completed a clean sweep in the two-match T20 home series outplaying Zimbabwe by nine wickets on Wednesday.

Tigers have maintained their all-win record against Zimbabwe beating the tourist by 48 runs in the first T20I after their convincing wins in the one off-Test and three-match ODI series.

Bangladesh won the toss and sent Zimbabwe bat first in this game at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. But the tourists managed to score only 119 for seven in 20 overs.

In reply, Bangladesh sealed the game in 15.5 overs with the help of the unbeaten 60 by Liton Das off 45 balls with eight fours. He was adjudged the man of the match.

The hosts lost only one wicket when Mohammad Naim was caught by Tinashe Kamunhukamwe at the boundary for 33 off 34 balls with five fours.

Soumya Sarkar came in at number three and remained unbeaten hitting 20 off 16 balls with two sixes.

Zimbabwe had a good start with the bat, posting 69 for two wickets with Brendan Taylor smashing 59 off 48 hitting six fours and a six. But the other batsmen failed to keep the scoreboard rolling.

Craig Ervine was the second-highest scorer with 29 off 33 balls. But batsmen like Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza failed to do well in the match.

Mustafizur Rahman and Al Amin Hossain bagged two wickets each while Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan and Afif Hossain took one wicket each.

Bangladesh’s next assignment is to tour Pakistan for one ODI and Test. However, this series is now under uncertainty due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan on Wednesday hinted that they might call off this tour.