Coronavirus: Ten more physicians appointed at Dhaka airport

Ten more physicians were appointed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday for screening of the international travellers as part of preventive measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

With the new appointments, a total of 32 physicians will record the temperature and operate the thermal screenings of foreign and local passengers arriving at the airport.

Director General of Health Services Prof Dr Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the matter and said that the additional doctors were attached at the airport to tackle the pressure of local and foreign travellers.



“More doctors will be appointed there in future if necessary,” he added.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Tuesday provided two thermal scanners at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.



The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on Sunday confirmed that three coronavirus infected patients were detected in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the coronavirus or Covid-19 has reached 4,299 globally till Wednesday.

It has infected 119,225 people around the world, according to worldometer. Of them, 48,357 are currently infected while 66,569 patients (94 percent of total infected) recovered.



The World Health Organization has named the illness Covid-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

Leave Your Comments