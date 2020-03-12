Diner Sheshe 12.03.2020





"Rahul came into my life at a time where nothing was going right. I was a frustrated 21-year-old college-graduate with a commerce degree that I wanted nothing to do with and a love for fashion that no one supported. My family wrote away my big dreams by telling me that fashion wasn't a 'serious' career- it would result in zero success and wasted years.





But when I met Rahul, both love and purpose came knocking at my door. We fell fast and hard for each other, over dinner dates and late-night conversations-but our love went deeper than the butterflies we felt. He noticed the way my eyes sparkled when I talked about the latest fashion trends and supported my obsession with having the perfect 'outfit of the day'.





At first, I was scared, but Rahul was my backbone through it all. He watched hours of blogging tutorials with me and strategized for days at a time. He even came for a couple of client meetings and for the first time, I didn't feel like I was alone. And when he started his own food venture, we became each other's biggest support. We motivated each other to keep going when things got hard and celebrated even the smallest wins with coffee dates and weekend getaways!





Over time, our hard-work started to pay off-- big brands started flying me out for work, and his start-up became a booming success. People finally saw that blogging was more than just a 'hobby' for me. In fact, just recently, Rahul won the Guwahati Food award and I walked my first red carpet at the Filmfare!





Today, as a young entrepreneurial couple, our lives are all about the hustle-- we're each other's biggest supporters and critics! Now, our date nights have turned into late nights at work and weekend getaways into business trips! But, our relationship has only gotten stronger, because what could be better than chasing your dreams with the love of your life right by your side?"





