US subways, airports rush to clean now, pay later amid coronavirus threat

A man wearing a protective mask is seen on the subway in New York City on March 10, 2020. -AFP

New York disinfected more than 4,000 subway cars, 5,300 buses and roughly 2,500 commuter train cars last weekend. Every rail and subway station in the nation's largest mass-transit system was also sanitized, reports The Straits Times.





"We're not cleaning any more, we're disinfecting our system," Mr Patrick Foye, chairman of New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) told reporters. Similar scenes are playing out across the US as transportation hubs and companies ramp up cleaning to combat the spread of the coronavirus in systems that bring millions of people into close contact every day.





That has involved paying overtime and stocking up on cleaning supplies to protect against the spread of a microbe that can live on surfaces for an entire day. Experts say such efforts, combined with passengers diligently washing their hands and observing other hygiene rules, can be effective weapons in the battle. But it is time-consuming and expensive, especially for transit systems that are facing budget deficits.





"The MTA and its agencies will incur a significant amount of costs in this endeavour," Mr Foye said. "We will be looking for federal help and expect the delegation to help," he added, referring to the members of Congress who represent New York. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport has increased overtime pay and added temporary workers to support intensified sanitation that it began across its five terminals in February, an airport spokesman said.





Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has placed hand-sanitizing stations throughout the airport, the largest in Washington State, where most of the US deaths linked to the virus are concentrated, as has Miami International Airport, according to their websites. Boston's transit authority has also intensified sanitation work and is cleaning frequently touched surfaces in subway stations every four hours.





The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has invoked emergency procurement procedures to replenish hospital-grade disinfectant, wipes, masks and gloves. "We are also mindful that this is a marathon, not a sprint, and we are going to be strategic about deploying these resources based on medical guidance and risk to ensure that we have supplies when they're needed most," said Ian Jannetta, a spokesman for the Washington, DC, system.





Ms Baye Larsen, a senior credit officer at Moody's who covers the MTA and New Jersey Transit said the virus would hit transit systems in two stages, first through higher spending on their sanitation efforts and then potentially through lower revenue if riders stay home.





"There is the higher use of cleaning supplies, overtime and salary costs, increase in employee education and customer engagement - all of these things have costs associated with them," she said.





Ms Larsen said that, historically, transit systems have been resilient to temporary shocks in ridership. Both the MTA and New Jersey Transit ridership was stunted after the Sept 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and Hurricane Sandy in 2012. However, those events were accompanied by significant capital costs that a virus outbreak probably would not entail, Ms Larsen said.





"These systems are deeply essential for their regional economies," she continued. "We expect the states to recognize the essentiality of these transit systems and to continue with the political and financial support they have enjoyed."





William Cox, senior managing director at the Kroll Bond Rating Agency, said the MTA is well-positioned to handle the effects from the virus thanks in part to a budget surplus expected for this year and a management team that has steered the agency toward a recovery after four years of falling ridership.





Virus-related ridership declines could also be offset by cutting expenses elsewhere, he said. "Things would have to be much worse than currently at this state for there to be an immediately large impact on revenues," he said.





The task of limiting the virus' spread is monumental - and carries its own risk. The executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Rick Cotton, tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting airports and other authority facilities. He is on home quarantine, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.





Cotton's staff at John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia, Newark Liberty International and Teterboro airports have been directed to clean restrooms more frequently as well as surfaces frequently touched by travelers, such as handrails, elevator buttons, door handles, ticket vending machines, water fountains, mobile device charging stations and other surfaces using disinfectants.





Air carriers, including Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, Alaska Air and Delta Air Lines, have been cleaning airplanes more frequently and more intensively because of the virus.





