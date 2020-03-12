Cardinal Pell lawyers say child sex conviction 'wrong'

Australian Cardinal George Pell leaving court during an earlier hearing. He was not present for the latest appeal -AFP

Lawyers for disgraced Cardinal George Pell claimed Wednesday he remains behind bars for child sex abuse based on "wrong" and "egregious" legal decisions, as they concluded a last-ditch appeal in Australia's top court.





The 78-year-old former Vatican treasurer is trying to overturn a six-year sentence for sexually assaulting two choirboys in the 1990s. Pell, who once helped elect popes, is the highest-ranking Catholic Church official to be convicted of child sex crimes.







--AFP, Canberra



