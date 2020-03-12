Published:  12:32 AM, 12 March 2020

Cardinal Pell lawyers say child sex conviction 'wrong'

Cardinal Pell lawyers say child sex conviction 'wrong' Australian Cardinal George Pell leaving court during an earlier hearing. He was not present for the latest appeal -AFP
Lawyers for disgraced Cardinal George Pell claimed Wednesday he remains behind bars for child sex abuse based on "wrong" and "egregious" legal decisions, as they concluded a last-ditch appeal in Australia's top court.

The 78-year-old former Vatican treasurer is trying to overturn a six-year sentence for sexually assaulting two choirboys in the 1990s. Pell, who once helped elect popes, is the highest-ranking Catholic Church official to be convicted of child sex crimes.

--AFP, Canberra


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From News A to Z

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »