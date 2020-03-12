Signature campaign at JnU protesting rape

A signature campaign was held at JnU on Tuesday protesting rape. -AA





Hundreds of students of Jagannath University on Tuesday started a mass signature campaign protesting rape and sexual harassment of two female students of the university recently.







Jagannath University Shadikar Andholon and 'We Are Rehashers' jointly hosted the mass signature campaign in front of the main gate of JnU. Around 11:30 am, hundreds of students of different departments took part in the campaign writing several remarks defending equality and women empowerment in society like "Consider women as a human being not as products", " Let's stand for our mothers and sisters'.







Tousib Mahmud Sohan, convenor of the campaign said "We wanted to raise awareness among students on rape, sexual harassment and learn students' attitude towards these amid the campaign. We are conveying a message to all to protest rape and sexual harassment whenever they see it.





---Minar Al Hasan



Leave Your Comments