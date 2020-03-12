'Kanungos and Tahsildars to be recruited thru PSC'

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury on Wednesday said non-cadre Kanungos and Tahsildars (land assistant officer) will be appointed very soon through Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC).





He said this while speaking as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the upward extension (6th floor to 12th floor) of 'Land Administration Training Center (LATC)' at Nilkhet in the city after unveiling the plaque there, said a press release.





The land minister added that the process of formulating the recruitment process through PSC is almost complete. Saifuzzaman believes that higher educated field level land officials will bring about a qualitative change in the land service. While advising the assistant commissioners (AC land) to work honestly and efficiently, the minister said the evaluation of their performance in the Land Ministry will be sent to the Ministry of Public Administration and there will be recommendations with that assessment for your further posting, promotion and withdrawing from the post.





The minister advised the ACs (land) to take prudent decisions as those have impacts on many people's families and economic lives. "Always keep in mind that people are not harassed," he added.





Secretary of the Ministry of Land (routine in charge) and Additional Secretary (Acquisition & Sairal) Md. Siraj Uddin Ahmed chaired the ceremony. Among others, Chairman of Land Appeal Board Ummul Hasna, Chairman of Land Reforms Board Md Abdul Mannan, Additional Secretary (Law) Md Masud Karim, Director of Land Administration Training Center Md. Abdul Hye, Executive Engineer of Public Works Department Md. Shawkat Ullah, senior officers of the Land Ministry and its offices and agencies including the trainee AC Lands attended the ceremony. The expenditure of upward extension (6th floor to 12th floor) of LATC was about Taka 12.88 crore which is almost Taka 1.40 crore less than the allotted money. This is indeed a success, said the press release.





The capacity of LATC as a self-sustaining training institute has increased manifold as the extension has been done with all kinds of ancillary facilities. It is currently possible to provide training to 100 trainees at a time, which was formerly 30 and now there is a dormitory facility for 90 trainees, which was previously for 30 trainees.









Leave Your Comments