India-Bangladesh relationship: Strategic or transactional?





In the age of globalization, no one can ignore the importance of keeping a strong foreign policy as it requires dealing with issues which are beyond domestic or national policy. Therefore, the role of foreign policy is immense in the overall development of a country.







Both domestic and foreign policies are two sides of the same coin as different principles of domestic policies are implemented through foreign policy. Hence, the economic and social status quo is not the only indicators through which the country's reputation is measured.







Instead, the reputation depends on the country's capability to maintain a connection with foreign countries and different international organizations. While doing so, any government tries to ensure the best use of whatever capabilities they have and maximize whatever scarce resources they possess.







Along with maintaining communication with international communities and government of different countries, every government requires to maintain a very good relationship with the government of its neighbouring countries. Considering the existence of land and sea borders with India, every government of Bangladesh tries to keep a good relationship with their counterpartkeeping within basic principles of our foreign policy. The importance of foreign policy innational development has made me think to write about the nature of relationship between two neighbouring countries.







If we look at the continuing diplomatic relationship between Bangladesh and India, we will observe that both the governments have remained very sincere inmaintaining a strong bilateralrelationship among them. A prime reason that hasfacilitated the existence of strong diplomatic ties between these two countries is the support of the then Indian government that was rendered during our war of liberation.





India was the first country to acknowledge Bangladesh as an independent state and they also establisheda diplomatic relationship with Bangladesh withina very short time of our independence in 1971. Thus, we have been inheriting a historical relationship with India that is embedded with commonalities in history, language, culture and many other issues.





Having a closer look at the strength of the foreign policy of the Bangladesh government in the last eleven years, we have found many strong points that have helped the government to reinforce their diplomatic relationship with world communities, including India. Most importantly,the Awami League government under the prudent leadership of the Prime Minister has been successful in turning on a new leaf in its relationship with India.





After winning the 2008 election, Sheikh Hasina visited India in January 2010 that ushered in a new dawn in the bilateral cooperation between the two countries and opened up a new horizon of regional inter-connectivity with India. It also helped both the countries to resolve some bilateral issues.







Another area that has great significance is the relationship of the present AL government with the BJP government of India. It is widely recognized that the AL has always been a good friend of the Congress Party, as it has historical significance.







Thus, many of us were of opinion that the BJP government would have a different policy for Bangladesh as compared to the Congress government. But we witnessed a different scenario when Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh after a few months of taking an oath. He was very clear to his willingness to establish a strong tie with the Bangladesh government.





For the last eleven years, the India-Bangladesh relations were standing at two biggest concerns of the two sides. Security and connectivity with the north-east were the main concerns for India while water sharing of different rivers, including Teesta and trade imbalance were the main issues for Bangladesh.







As regards to the Indian security concerns, Bangladesh assured their counterpart explicitly that they would not allow any rebellious groups to use the soil of their country to carry out any detrimental activity in this region, including India. Such a stance of the government bought the two neighbouring countries closer as the Indian counterpart was very concerned about terrorist links and armed transits through Bangladesh that arose tension in their seven sister states. Even two countries agreedtoestablish friendly borders within their territories.





Although the border killing issue is still in discussion, the intensity has reduced to a great extent. Along with these issues, Bangladesh government's agreement to permit India to use the Chittagong and Mongla ports for shipping Indian goods to the north-east has reinforced the relationship between two countries to the next level as India's one of the main goals is to create regional connectivity.







On the other hand, economic and trade relations between the two countries have been augmented in the last eleven years with zero-tariff access being provided to Bangladesh by India. Due to duty-free and quota-free access for Bangladeshi exports to the Indian market, there has been a sharp increase in the totalamount of exports from Bangladesh that crossed one billion mark in 2019 which is experienced year-on-year growth of 52 per cent in the exports.







Along with trade liberalization, the Indian government's commitment of $ 1 billion credit line has stimulated the rebuilding of Bangladesh's railway, roads, bridges, including two ports. Bangladesh has gained significant attainment in importing electricity from India.





Although the process of importing electricity stated earlier, both the government decided to extend cooperation in Power Sector at the 17th JSC meeting on Indo-Bangladesh cooperation held in Dhaka last year. They decided to develop a 765kV Double Circuit cross-border electricity interconnection between Katihar (India), Parbotipur (Bangladesh) and Bornagar (India).







Both countries agreed to simplify people-people movement between the two countries. As a result, the government of India has simplified travel requirements for the Bangladeshi nationals who wish to travel to India by road or rail. The government of India has also assured that all restrictions on entry/exit from land ports in India for citizens of Bangladesh with valid documents would be removed phase-wise.





Both the governments agreed to commission the Joint Study on the prospects of entering a bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between two countries as part of establishing a win-win business partnership. Bangladesh government agreed to remove restrictions on most items of regular trade through Akhaura-Agartala port. On the other hand, the Indian government agreed to instruct their officials to expedite the setting up of a framework of cooperation in Trade Remedial Measures for cooperation and capacity building in the area.





On boosting connectivity on land, on the waters and in the skies, both the governments reached agreements on several issues. Both governments decided to operationalize the Dhulian-Gadagari-Rajshahi-Daulatdia-Aricha Route (to and from) and include Daudkandi-Sonamura Route (to and from) under Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade.







Besides this, they agreed on the operationalization of the BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement for movement of goods and passengers between the member countries who are willing and ready; or to work towards a bilateral India-Bangladesh Motor Vehicles Agreement. An agreement reached to start Dhaka-Siliguri Bus service to enhance road connectivity between two countries.







On the defence sector, both countries have taken initiatives to develop closer maritime security partnerships and signed an MoU on the formation of the Coastal Surveillance Rader System in Bangladesh. To expedite the work, the Indian government decided to provide a US$ 5000 mm Defense Line of Credit which has been finalized in April 2019.Besides these issues, both countries have been working hard to reinforce their relationship in education, youth exchanges and culture.





From the above discussion, we could find many positive attainments in India- Bangladesh bilateral relationship. However,some issuesstill require more careful attention of both governments. One of the important issues is the sharing of water of the Teesta River with India. For the last few years, we are yet to experience any positive development in the process of reaching an agreement in this regard.







In the meantime,we have learnt from different media sources that the issue of water sharing of seven rivers would be discussed during the scheduled visit of Indian Prime Ministerat the centenary of Bangabandhu's birth anniversary.Though the visit has been postponed for the time being due to suspension of large scale programmes by the government of Bangladesh, it would take place in the near future.







Since India is one of the most important strategic partners of Bangladesh, it is expected that India helps Bangladesh in overcoming the issue of the Rohingya crisis as well. We all should remember that the adversity may be caused due to the Rohingya issue would not only affect Bangladesh but also put the India and South Asian region in vulnerability.







Despite having some disagreement between the two countries, we can say that both countries have created an environment where they could claim that they have been placed in a win-win situation.







It is very difficult to claim a win-win-situation in a bilateral relationship between two countries with a huge difference in economy, population and size. But, considering the sincerity of two countries in reaching agreements for overcoming different disputed issues it can be said that India-Bangladesh relationhas turned into a transactional relationship transcending the boundary of a strategic relationship.







(The different sources of information are acknowledged with gratitude.)





The writer is a Professor of Public Administration and an Additional Director of the Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) at the

University of Rajshahi





---Pranab Kumar Panday



