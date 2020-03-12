Higher education and research in Bangladesh: Constraints and prospects - Last part

What is needed is transforming the UGC into a Higher Education Commission (HEC) with necessary powers to monitor universities in the real sense of the term. The HEC is expected to be tasked and powered to play a guardian role in higher education, as higher education in Bangladesh does not seem to have a guardian at the moment.



5. Making the Accreditation Council Properly Functional

The Bangladesh Accreditation Council (BAC) was established in June 2019 with the motto "sustainable socio-economic development through excellence in higher education."10It was established "with the responsibility to promote and ensure quality assurance in higher education in Bangladesh through implementing the national qualifications framework (NQF) and accredit the academic programs and higher education institutions."







Rhetorically ebullient, the objectives of this watchdog body sound missionary. It has been in existence for a short while; during which time, it has acted almost like a sleeping dog by not doing its real job of watching over higher education in Bangladesh; at least, its existence has not been felt beyond its office surroundings. To justify the taxpayers' money spent on it, the BAC is expected to be visibly functioning; it must demonstrate the prowess to rein in the wayward higher education in Bangladesh.



6. Righting the Wrong in Admission System





Students seeking admission to public universities will no longer need to sit for separate tests from the next academic year (2020-21); and there will be a single admission test. The universities will enroll students on the basis of their scores in the uniform test and university-set requirements.11 Despite a long-standing demand for such a change, necessary action has been taken recently by the concerned authorities (universities and UGC) after having been pressed by the Honourable President, Chancellor of Universities.





This decision is, however, not without dissent; a rummaging of face-book contents would show such dissenting uploads. Perhaps a national-level debate was necessary before taking this decision. Above all, under the new system, the authorities must bear in mind that history-interested student is enrolled in the History department, and not in the Urdu department; which is being done under the present system, thereby turning higher education into a farce.



7. Amendment to the 1973 Order





Three amendments are suggested to update the 1973 Order. First, there should be stipulated a specific time during which a temporarily appointed vice chancellor would be required to make the panel of three prospective persons for the vice chancellor position through a fully representative Senate.







And, to keep the Senate always full, there should be regular elections to the central students' union of all public universities. Second, the qualifications of vice chancellor/ pro-vice chancellor/ treasure are to be clearly specified; and there should be no room at all for appointment on political considerations. Third, transparency and accountability-- the two ingredients of democracy-- are to be ensured in university administration, in the case of both public and private universities.



Prospects in Research





The knack for research is a question of mindset of a teacher; and if this mindset is lacking, no amount of prodding would be helpful. Nevertheless, a research-friendly environment is necessary to make higher education meaningful; and keeping this in mind, some suggestions made here.



1. Making both teaching and Research Compulsory for Faculties





The terms of reference in the faculty appointment letters should include a strict stipulation on teaching plus research; and none of these is to be construed as either/or.



2. Adequate Funding for Research







While each university is required to have faculty development programmes for teaching and research, government is required to enhance allocation for education. The present two percent of GDP allocation should be raised to at least six percent (as per the Dakar Declaration). The proposed HEC and the existing BAC would jointly monitor proper spending of the enhanced money for research. Moreover, it behooves government to exhort our fabulously rich corporate establishments to emulate TATA/BIRLA examples in establishing adequately funded research institutions. There could be private-public collaboration in promoting research and development (R&D).



Concluding Observations







We have to confront the reality that higher education (nay the entire education), despite official rhetorical ebullitions, is in a mess; and the cleaning of which involves a gargantuan task. The education commissions (excepting the first one), have so far been misdirected or whatever good leads they have had are mostly ignored by government and educational planners.







The entire gamut of education remains mismanaged by a nexus of politicians and bureaucrats. I believe a thorough reading of Rabindranath Thakur's essays on education by our education planners and policymakers would do a great job. To do this, we need an education commission comprising people who are on record for having thought, spoken and written on education; and these people are supposed to imbibe the spirit Rabindrath's ideas.





Moreover, the education ministry is to be headed by an eminent educationist, not simply a politician; this would certainly add to the image of government as well as the country. At the same time, the government in power must bear in mind that, education is a business apart from politics and administration.





Above all, education, like all other national sectors, is management by the right type of managers, and this is where Bangladesh is faulted. The fault-lines are created by the process of picking up our educational managers; who excel in political proximity to the incumbent government, not academic achievement.





Thus we close the discussion by quoting Rabindranath Thakur. In 1921, he wrote to the Scottish architect Sir Patrick Geddes: "I do not have faith in any new institutions, but in the people who think properly, feel nobly and act rightly." We need this type of educational managers in Bangladesh.



(The article is a keynote presentation at the annual Seminar on Higher Education and Research in Bangladesh: Constraints and Prospects, Organized by the Chittagong University Teachers' Association on 17 February 2020.)





The writer is Bangabandhu Chair Professor at Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP)

Email: sahusain@bup.edu.bd

