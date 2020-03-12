Madhuri Dixit looks elegant





The legendary actress Madhuri Dixit Nene recently shared a few mesmeric photos of herself on Instagram before going for an interview with Yash Raj Films and her fans and followers can't get enough of her beauty.







The actress is looking elegant and sophisticated in a Massimo Dutti textured maxi dress, which is in monochromatic hues that she, tuned up with a wine-colored belt and paired with black strappy heels from Mango.





The actress wore pinkish toned dewy makeup done by Lekha Gupta and her hair left open in a slight curl towards the end gracefully finished by Seema Mane. She accessorized the gorgeous ensemble with an exquisite pair of earrings from Zarine Jewelry and a delicate necklace by STAC Fine Jewellery.







The captivating actress is overall styled by Samidha Wangnoo, Tanya Virdi, and Simran Bhatia. Madhuri Dixit will be making her singing debut with a multilingual album called The Film Star.

