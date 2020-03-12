Kiara thinks Ranveer interesting





Actress Kiara Advani, who enjoyed a glorious run at the box office in 2019 with her most talked about film 'Kabir Singh' with Shahid Kapoor, is currently all set to start the next schedule of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in Lucknow. Kiara has a solid line up of films ahead and her fans cannot wait to see her on big screen portraying different characters.







Last she was seen in 'Good Newwz' with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh and garnered a lot of praise for her performance.







The actress recently revealed about that one actor she can't wait to work with. She said, "Ranveer Singh. He's such an interesting actor. Just watching him is so stimulating." Well, it will be definitely amazing to see this duo collaborating for a film.







