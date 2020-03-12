'Din-The Day' to get release this Eid-ul-Azha

Dhallywood superstar Ananta Jalil is likely to dominate cinemas this Eid-ul-Azha too. Titled 'Din - The Day,' the movie will be about the peaceful teachings of Islam. Iranian Director Mustafa Ottash Zamzam is directing 'Din - The Day' jointly with Ananta Jalil.





Ananta said, "My film will be a protest against the negative propaganda demonizing Islam and inciting terrorism that's plaguing our world today." Here Ananta will be seen as a police officer of an international detective organization. After completing shooting in Iran, Afganistan and Turkey, both Ananta Jalil and Barsha are very positive about the movie. Ananta has done nearly 70 percent of the film's work in several historic and picturesque locations in Iran.





"I have visualized the film with the importance of Iranian historic sites. Along with different scenes I have also shot the song there. I hope our viewers will love the movie." Ananta added.





Apart from Ananta and Barsha; Suman Farooq, Misha Saudagar and several popular artists from Iran, Afghanistan and Lebanon will also be seen.





'Din - The Day' will be released in several countries of the world including Iran and Bangladesh. The official trailer will be released soon.

