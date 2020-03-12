Tinni, Ananya's new songs

Kaniz Khadiza Tinni started her musical career professionally from Channel i's 'Sherakontho'. On the other hand, Ananya Acharya started her career through reality show 'Khudey Gaanraj'. Both have been stepping forward in the field of music and established their positions in music slowly. By their rendering styles they have won the hearts of many music-lovers.







Recently Tinni, released a song titled 'Shorot Aamar Sangdhota' on YouTube which got appreciation from the music-lovers. In fact, listeners found a true singer in this patriotic song. The song is becoming popular day-by-day. Kamrul Hasan Sohag wrote lyrics of the song while Akash Mahmud has composed its music.





Tinni is coming with a new song. She is going to present a new song titled 'Megh Mala', which lyrics were written by Anurup Aich and tune was composed by Shahriar Rafat. While talking about her new song Tinni said, "Few days ago, a patriotic song rendered by me was released.







Now I am getting positive response for the song. Lyrics and music composition of song 'Megh Mala' have become nice. I believe everybody will enjoy the song. I am optimistic about the song. I want everybody's co-operation as I can present more nice songs in future."





Meanwhile, Ananya Acharya-rendered a song titled 'Olpo Boyosh' has been released few days ago. The song has already got appreciation from the singer Ananya's mentor in music Kanakchapa. Featured by JK Majlish, Sanjit Acharya has composed lyrics and tune of the song.







She is now getting positive response for the songs. Ananya said, "I am grateful to all who were involved with this song. I am really delighted to get appreciation for the song. In future, I want to present such type of songs for the music-lovers. Everybody pray for me."











