India beat Bangladesh in Blind Football

An action during the first ever Blind Football series between Bangladesh and India on Wednesday. -Collected

India beat Bangladesh by 1-0 goal in the first match of the two-match first ever Blind Football series in Bangladesh on Wednesday patronized by Walton Group.







Proshenjit scored the winning goal for the tourists in the 17th minute of the match. The second and final match will be held today.







Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, State minister for Social Welfare was present as chief guest in the opening match. Executive Director of Walton Group FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn and Dr Mahfuzur Rahman, chairman of ATN Bangla and ATN News was also present as special guest.



Leave Your Comments