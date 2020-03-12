Kings make dazzling start in AFC Cup

Bashundhara Kings players celebrating after scoring a goal against TC Sports Club of Maldives in their AFC Cup debut at Bangabandhu National Stadium on Wednesday. -BFF

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football holders Bashundhara Kings made a mark in their AFC Cup Football debut as they totally outclassed TC Sports Club of Maldives by 5-1 goals at Bangabandhu National Stadium on Wednesday.





This is one of the biggest wins by any Bangladeshi team in the AFC Cup Football in recent days. Hernan Barcos, a former teammate of Lionel Messi, made a hat-trick scoring four goals in his maiden appearance for the Kings and Russian World Cup playing Costa Rica booter Daniel Colindres netted the other goal for the Kings. Easa Ismail scored the consolation goal for TC Sports.





Kings dominated the first half by 2-1 goals. National star studded Bashundhara Kings spoiled a golden chance to score in the 10th minute. But TC Sports defenders made a brilliant save foiling a good shot of Heran Barcos, off a Daniel Colindres back pass.





In the 17th minute, Barcos found the opponent's net with a header, utilising a cross by Colindres (1-0). TC Sports levelled the margin in the following minute from a penalty. Kings defender Yeasin Khan fouled Ali Ashfaq of TC Sports in the danger zone and Aussie referee Shaun Evans did not hesitate to blow his whistle for a spot kick. Goalkeeper Anisur Rahman Zico initially saved the spot kick, but Easa Ismail sent the ball home by a rebounder (1-1).





Hosts Bashundhara Kings took lead again in the 26th minute when Barcos found the net again, capitalising on a cross of Biplo Ahmed (2-1). In the 50th minute TC Sports got another penalty, but Kings custodian Anisur Rahman Zico saved his castle brilliantly foiling the spot kick of Easa Ismail.







Referee showed yellow card to Kings goalkeeper Zico for coming forward from goal line while Easa taking the penalty shot and assistant referee directed to retake the penalty and Zico again saved Easa's attempt. Hosts Kings also got a penalty in the 68th minute while TC Sports defender fouled onrushing Kings forward Daniel in the danger zone. Barcos made a hat-trick in his first match with the penalty (3-1).





In the 76th minute, skipper Daniel Colindres scored his first international goal for the Kings by a header, utilising a cross by Bishwanath Ghosh (4-1). In the added time (90+3 minute), Barcos sealed the fate of the match scoring his fourth goal by a rebounder (5-1).





Bashundhara Kings will play their next match against Maziya Sports & Recreation Club of the Maldives on April 14 in Male.





