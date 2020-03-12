Dinajpur Jubilee School continue winning run in school hockey

A sequence of the Bangabandhu First Security Islami Bank National School Hockey final round second phase match at Maulana Bhashani National Stadium on Wednesday. -BHF

Dinajpur Jubilee High School beat Armanitola Government High School, Dhaka by 3-1 goal in the ongoing Bangabandhu First Security Islami Bank National School Hockey Tournament final round second phase match at the Maulana Bhashani National Stadium on Wednesday.





Morsalin struck twice with field goal while Rayhan netted one for Dinajpur Jubilee High School. Ali Hasan Tanvir scored only goal for Armanitola.







In the day's other fixer, Keramatia High School, Rangpur shared spoils with Shishu Niketan High School Rangpur with 1-1 draw. Sifat Mia scored the first goal in the match for Keramatia High School in 48th minute while Aminur Rahman leveled the score for Shishu Niketan High School in 50th minute.







Total six teams---Faridpur Police Lines High School, Armanitola Government High School, Dhaka, Dinajpur Jubilee High School, Shahid Mamun Mahmud Police Lines School, Rajshahi, Keramatia High School,Rangpur and Shishu Niketan High School Rangpur clinched the second phase spot of the final round.





