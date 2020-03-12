Taps epidemiologists in hunt for policy clues

The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington. -Reuters

The escalating coronavirus outbreak is giving the U.S. Federal Reserve a policy headache like never before: how to judge the potential impact on the economy in the absence of reliable data on how fast the flu-like illness is spreading across the United States.





The central bank slashed interest rates by half a percentage point a week ago in a pre-emptive bid to shield the U.S. economy from the fast-evolving global epidemic. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell also said it was too early to tell the impact it would have, with most of the data the Fed typically relies on being too backward-looking to be of use. Instead, the Fed is turning to new methods to assess the likely spread and get a read on local responses as policymakers weigh what further action may be needed in the days and weeks ahead.





"I am talking extensively to epidemiologists and healthcare experts across the country...to try and interpret what we are seeing and what we are likely to see," Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said in Chicago last week.





For real-time impacts, the Richmond Fed has reached out to city and county executives "to understand what this might look like in our cities," research director Kartik Athreya told Reuters on Friday. Minneapolis Fed economists are monitoring credit card transactions while San Francisco Fed researchers are now tracking a daily measure of consumer sentiment published by Morning Consult.







These snapshots could quickly show whether the American consumer, the engine of U.S. growth, is pulling back. But assessing how long that could last relies on a good grasp of the outbreak's escalation. The economic impact "is largely going to depend on how many people are going to be infected by this...how many people will be able to go to work, and how many hours they will be able to put into production," said Arizona State University's Bart Hobijn, who was a Fed economist during the financial crisis.





For Kaplan, the number of new cases will be a key indicator as he heads into the central bank's policy meeting on March 17-18, at which he and his fellow policymakers will have to provide their next set of economic forecasts. But an accurate reading remains elusive. The Trump administration has been criticized for its slow response and the short supply of test kits. The number of U.S. cases of coronavirus grew to 761 on Tuesday.





