KITF kicks off in Khulna

The month-long 19th Khulna International Trade Fair (KITF)-2020 began on Wednesday at the Women Sports Complex under Sonadanga Police Station in the city.





Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) organized the fair with an aim to promote the country-made products and provide opportunities to different foreign countries to markets their brands and latest products.





Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurated the fair as the chief guest while Divisional Commissioner Dr Anwar Hossain Howlader, Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Khondokar Lutful Kabir, President of Khulna Press Club SM Nazrul Islam and Assistant High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh AK Raina were present as special guests with KCCI president Kazi Aminul Haque in the chair. Mentioning the Padma Bridge is now visible, the chief guest said, country's southwestern region would turn a large economic zone after completion of the Bridge, reports BSS.





"The government is very much sincere in country's development and the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina lead the country towards development successfully overcoming different challenges through her dynamic leadership," he said.





Traders as well as different business entrepreneurs of home and abroad will exhibit their products before the international business community in the KITF, said the KCCI president Amin, adding that two digital water fountains and over 100 stalls have been set up in the fair ground.

