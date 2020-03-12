Action against tanneries releasing excess chromium





The government has taken a decision to take necessary actions against the tanneries which will release chromium above the standard of the Leather Working Group (LWG). The government will give time to the tanneries for controlling the level of chromium. If any industry fails to control the chromium level, the government will shut the tanneries.





The decision was taken at a meeting to review the progress of overall implementation of the Tannery Industrial City (Fourth Amendment) project at Industries Ministry conference room in the city, said a press release, reports BSS.





Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun presided over the meeting while Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman and State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, among others, delivered speeches on the occasion.





Humayun said Industries Ministry has moved forward to achieve the LWG certification. The rest of the works for achieving the LWG certification will be completed within a short time, he added.





Salman F Rahman said the board of the company, formed for running the common effluent treatment plant (CETP) in the Tannery Industrial City in Savar, will have to take action against the tanneries which fail to implement the decisions taken for the tannery industrial city.

