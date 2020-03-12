itel to launch new smartphone

itel Mobile is all set to launch its new 4G smartphone in Bangladesh, powered with all latest features like waterdrop notch display, bigger battery, fingerprint sensor and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered dual camera.





With 88 percent screen to body ratio, it gives better visual experience. 1560 x 720 pixels resolution and 500nits bright screen for better outdoor visibility, gives a theatre like experience.







Moreover, it is with long-lasting battery that can support 820 Hours standby with SIM card, 24 Hours average usage, 45 Hours playing music, 8 hours continuous playing videos and 7 hours uninterrupted gaming, the slim body is only 8.5mm thickness, lighter than a pen but powerful than before.





Fresh leaked pictures circulating on Facebook and many other mobile and tech related groups suggest that the upcoming phone will have a premium design and also beautiful colors, gradation blue and gradation purple, the rear camera design is also very stylish and trendy.





The new phone series featuring a stylish look is expected to make its debut in the middle of March, 2020, this model is going to be the innovative buzz in 2020 Bangladesh mobile industry.



Leave Your Comments