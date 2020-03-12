Stocks continue upbeat trend DSEX ups 75 pts, CSCX 127 pts

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), continued to bounce in a market retrieval attempt as investors seemed to be comforted after the record breaking plunge on Monday. The broad index, DSEX closed at 4231.48 points on Wednesday with a sharp gain of 75.16 points or 1.80 percent.





Besides, the two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went up by 23.45 points and 19.14 points to settle at 1413.61 points and 979.55 points respectively.= Market turnover, another crucial indicator, stood at Taka 4.22 billion, which was higher over previous day's mark of Taka 3.28 billion.





On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 137,545 trades were executed in Wendesday's trading session with a trading volume of 164.88 million securities. Gainers took a massive lead over losers as out of 354 issues traded, 270 securities gained price while 40 declined and 44 remained unchanged.





The market-cap of the DSE also rose to Taka 3,277 billion, from Taka 3,230 billion in the previous session. The top ten gainers were Orion Infusion, Apex Spinning, Orion Pharma, MI Cement, Beacon Pharma, Mercantile Bank First Mutual Fund, Premier Cement, Monno Ceramics, International Leasing and Kohinoor Chemical.





Monno Ceramic topped the turnover chart followed by Square Pharma, Beacon Pharma, Khulna Power, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Orion Infusion, Orion Pharma, Bank Asia, Kohinoor Chemical and Grameenphone. The top 10 losers were Khan Brothers PP, Altex India, Keya Cosmetics, Jute Spinners, Asia Pacific Insurance, AB Bank, Emerald Oil, Progressive Life, Delta Spinners and ICB AMCL 2nd Mutual Fund.





On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed at green extending the gaining streak of previous day. CSCX and CASPI jumped by 127.02 points and 206.61 points to stand at 7808.85 points and 12878.31 points respectively. At CSE, a total of 6,797,205 shares and mutual fund of 237 companies were traded of which, 178 issues advanced while 34 declined and 25 issues remained unchanged.









