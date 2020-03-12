Tax rate to go down in next budget, hints Salman

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman on Wednesday hinted reducing the tax rate in the next national budget for 2020-2021 for expanding the trade and business across the country.





"The government is thinking to expand tax net instated of increasing the tax rate. Side by side, the government is likely to reduce tax rate in different sectors. There will be necessary directives in the next national budget," he said, reports BSS.





Salman Fazlur Rahman was speaking as the chief guest at a function for publishing research report on "Bangladesh Journey to Middle-Income Status: The Role of the Private Sector" at the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) auditorium in the city.





MCCI and International Finance Corporation (IFC) jointly organised the function. Three researchers of IFC- Ali Japor, Masrur Reaz and Faria Tasin- prepared the report.





Leave Your Comments