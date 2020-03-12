CU expels student for sexual assault

Scenic beauty in front of the Chittagoing University. -AA
The Chittagong University (CU) has expelled Probir Ghose for one year , a Master's student of Communication and Journalism Department, on the charge of sexual assault of a female student.
The university authority expelled Probir as per special power under Broad of Residence, Health and Discipline after students brought out a rally at the campus demanding punishment of the culprits on Sunday noon.
CU Proctor Prof SM MonirulHasan confirmed this decision on Sunday noon. The decision will be effective on 1 March this year. The matter will be reported at a meeting of the University Board of Residence, Health and Disciplinary Committee. He further added.
Sexual assault is an act in which a person intentionally sexually touches another person without that person's consent, or coerces or physically forces a person to engage in a sexual act.
Due to rape or sexual assault, or the threat of, there are many resulting impacts on income and commerce at the macro level. Each sexual assault costs $5,100 in tangible losses, medical and mental health care, police/fire services, and property damage) plus $81,400 in lost quality of life.
