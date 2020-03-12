Published:  01:30 AM, 12 March 2020

CU expels student for sexual assault

CU expels student for sexual assault
The Chittagong University (CU) has expelled Probir  Ghose for one year , a Master's  student of Communication and Journalism  Department, on the charge of sexual assault of  a female student.

The university authority expelled Probir as per special power under Broad of Residence, Health and Discipline after  students brought out a  rally at the campus demanding punishment of the culprits on Sunday noon.

CU Proctor Prof  SM MonirulHasan confirmed this decision on Sunday noon. The decision will be effective on 1 March this year. The matter will be reported at a meeting of the University Board of Residence, Health and Disciplinary Committee. He further added.

Sexual assault is an act in which a person intentionally sexually touches another person without that person's consent, or coerces or physically forces a person to engage in a sexual act.

Due to rape or sexual assault, or the threat of, there are many resulting impacts on income and commerce at the macro level. Each sexual assault costs $5,100 in tangible losses, medical and mental health care, police/fire services, and property damage) plus $81,400 in lost quality of life.


