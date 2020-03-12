Khagrachhari: A little heaven on earth

Alutila Mysterious Cave is located in Matiranga Upazila in hill district of Khagrachari. -AA

Nature purifies our soul and rejuvenates our body. If you want to enjoy spectacular views of the sun rising or setting from the hill or spend some solitary hours in the woods in front of a sparkling waterfall or want to experience the aborigine culture from up close, Khagrachhari is the place for you.





From port city Chittagong, Khagrachhari, one of the three constituent districts of the Chittagong Hill Tracts, is about 112 km away. Khagrachhari is also known as Chengmi, or Mong Circle, or Phalang Htaung. Crisscrossed by three sinuous rivers (Chengi, Maini and Feni), the undulating landscape of this hilly region offers up some unique charms.





If you want to bathe in a natural cascade of Khagrachari, don't miss the Richhang Waterfall. It may not be a big waterfall, but it turns into a lively spring during monsoon. On rainy days, the water pours down from the hill-top in a fierce mode generating both wonder and thrill. Located in a tropical forest, Richhang waterfall cherishes the souls of the viewers with its heavenly shower.





If you are heading towards Khagrachhari town by bus, get off at 'Richhang bus stop'. This place appears on the Chittagong-Khagrachhari highway about 10 km before the Khagrachari town. Alternatively, you can arrive at Khagrachhari town and then get to Richhang bus stop by any local transport, like bus, Chander Gari or CNG. Richhang Waterfall is about 2.1 km far from this point.





Here you will find a signboard indicating the way towards Richhang Waterfall. The path from the highway to the waterfall is surrounded by green hills. You have to climb through hills to view the splendour of Richhang waterfall. However, be careful while climbing the hills as the rainwater makes the hills slippery and hard to climb.





