Taliban reject Ghani's prisoner release plan

Above, Taliban prisoners at Kabul's Pul-e-Charkhi jail in this Dec 14, 2019 photo. The Taliban leadership called for the release of up to 5,000 prisoners ahead of the much sought-after peace negotiations with the US. -AP





The Taliban said on Wednesday a plan from the Afghan president to stagger the release of Taliban prisoners violated an accord they struck with the United States and they would not talk with the Afghan government until all 5,000 prisoners were freed.





A Feb. 29 pact between the Taliban and the United States has cleared with way for the withdrawal of US-led international forces after more than 18 years of war, but peace has to be negotiated between the militants and the US-backed government.





The Taliban have promised to open talks with the government as part of the accord but say the release of their 5,000 comrades held by the government was also part of the deal, and they won't talk until all are freed.





--Reuters, Peshawar



Leave Your Comments