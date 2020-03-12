'Talks with Russia positive, constructive'

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar attends a NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels on February 13, 2020. -AFP





Talks between Turkey and Russia on the implementation of a cease-fire agreement in Syria's Idlib region are "positive, constructive," Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by the state-run Anadolu news agency on Wednesday.





Ankara and Moscow agreed on the cease-fire last week to stem weeks escalating clashes in Idlib. A Russian delegation arrived in Ankara on Tuesday for talks on the details of the agreement, and Akar said the two sides were working to prepare for joint patrols on the key M4 highway, expected to begin on March 15.





Turkey's response was to send thousands of regular army units into Idlib to prevent the pocket's collapse. That sparked a battle between the Syrian regime and Turkey. Hundreds of regime troops were killed. There were scores of nightly airstrikes on Syria's tanks, artillery and armored vehicles.





--Reuters, Ankara



