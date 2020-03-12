Iraq cancels Friday prayers in Shiite holy city of Kerbala

Visitors walk in an archway of the Imam Ali shrine, in the holy Iraqi central city of Najaf where the first case of novel coronavirus infection in the country was confirmed, on Tuesday. -AFP

Iraq canceled Friday prayers in the Shiite holy city of Kerbala due to concerns about the coronavirus, a statement from the administration of the city's holy site said on Wednesday. Kerbala, like the neighboring holy city of Najaf, attracts Shiites pilgrims from Iraq and abroad. Prayers had already been canceled last Friday.





The number of novel coronavirus cases in Iraq rose to 71 Tuesday, according to the country's health minister. Jaffar Allawi told a news conference that Iraq is successfully fighting the virus compared to France, Italy and the UK and said the country has received support from China.





Iraq reported its seventh coronavirus death Monday and the first in the southeastern city of Basra. The virus has spread to 110 countries since being detected in China in December, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.





The global death toll has surpassed 4,000 with more than 113,000 confirmed cases, the majority in China. As part of efforts to contain the outbreak, some governments have closed borders and suspended land and air travel with many countries including China, Iran, Italy and South Korea.

'Iraqi health authorities reported eight new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 54. Seven of the new infections occurred in the capital of Baghdad, and the other in Najaf. Nationwide, there have been four deaths overall.





The Kurdistan Region has ten confirmed cases of the virus, including one fatality. On Friday, there was the first confirmed infection in Erbil, a 33-year old pregnant woman, who, unlike the preceding cases in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, had not recently traveled to Iran, the source of most regional spread of the coronavirus. On Saturday, there was a second case of a 49-year old woman who had returned from Iran.





