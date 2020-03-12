Ragnar Granit





Ragnar Arthur Granit ForMemRS was a Finnish-Swedish scientist who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1967 along with Haldan Keffer Hartline and George Wald "for their discoveries concerning the primary physiological and chemical visual processes in the eye.







Granit was elected a Foreign Member of the Royal Society (ForMemRS) in 1960[1] and awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1967. Granit said that he was a "fifty-fifty" Finnish and Swedish Nobel laureate.







Granit died on 12 March 1991 in Stockholm at the age of 90. Granit and his wife Marguerite, who died the same year, were buried in a church cemetery on the Finnish island of Korpo.



